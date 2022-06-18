A salt well head has been recreated and unveiled in Allington.

A ceremony was held to unveil the salt well during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Mark Whittington joined the garden party held before the unveiling of the well.

The official unveiling of the salt well head in Allington. (57351980)

Kurt Sauter and Heather Maitland, who have attended village events as town cryer, helped unveil the well.

Kurt read out a piece about the history of the well and went on to do other duties in the village including reading out the Jubilee proclamation.

Andrea Harrison, chairlady of Allington Gardens Residents Association said: “The well looked very good and the villagers could remember it from before it was knocked down back in the early 1960s.

"It was very much appreciated by the villagers who came to our ‘well dressing’ and many of the people there were delighted and surprised to see how great the old well looked.

“We are now looking to start raising funds to completely renovate it back to its original state.

“Sadly the well head has now been removed but is being stored very safely until we can reuse it and hopefully this will be for the Remembrance weekend in November unless we can come up with an excuse to use it sooner.”