A Grantham-based business has received an award from the Ministry of Defence for supporting the armed forces.

RecrtuitME is one of three Lincolnshire based businesses that have achieved a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold award for actively demonstrating their support and advocacy for the Armed Forces community.

The other organisations are: Cable Telecommunications Training Services Ltd (CTTS)and Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, both based primarily in Lincoln.

From left: Ross Park, Chris Buck (Co-Founder), Howard Rudder (Co-Founder), Ed Jepson (39926669)

They are part of a record 17 Gold ERS awards across the East Midlands this year.

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, employers support Defence personnel and encourage others to do the same. The Scheme has three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold for organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support for Defence and the Armed Forces community.

To achieve Gold, organisations must demonstrate that they provide ten extra paid days leave for Reserves and have supportive HR policies in place for Veteran, Reserves, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Johnny Mercer, Minister for Defence People and Veterans said: “The breadth and diversity of the winners this year shows how business support for the Armed Forces continues to grow no matter the sector, company size or location.

"I am grateful for the positive attitude and flexible policies these organisations have adapted towards the defence community, which is testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.

"I am delighted that so many companies are supporting our people and that, through this scheme, we can give them the public recognition they deserve.”

Cat Suckling, the Ministry of Defence’s Assistant Regional Employer Engagement Director for the East Midlands, said: “I’m thrilled that we can announce a record number of Gold award winners for the region. I know all of these organisations have worked hard to support Defence objectives and they are all very worthy winners.”

2020 marks the seventh year of the awards scheme and this year 47% of winners across the UK are either Micro organisations or SMEs, while 38% are public organisations.

This demonstrates both the growth in numbers and the depth of supportive employers who cover a wide range of sectors and company size.

This year’s 127 award winners join a group of 226 winners from previous years bringing the total to 353 organisations who can share their knowledge and experience on the benefits of employing those from the Armed Forces community.

To find out more about the ERS and how your organisation could support Defence personnel in the workplace through the Armed Forces Covenant email Cat Suckling at em-areed@rfca.mod.uk or call07864 982 420.

