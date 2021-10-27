A new recruitment service for unemployed people in Grantham and Stamford was officially opened this morning (Wednesday).

Jobs 22 opened in Units 21-22 in the George Centre, Grantham, as part of the government's Restart scheme, aimed at supporting people who are long-term unemployed to find jobs in their local area.

Managing director Aaron Henrickson welcomed guests to the launch event followed by a speech from founding partner Chris Wright from charity Catch22.

The opening was followed by a job fair where potential participants were invited to meet with a variety of prospective employers and local businesses.

The new Restart scheme is part of the government’s 'Plan for Jobs' to help people find jobs in their local area.

It provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are long-term unemployed.

Participants will receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment.

They will also be provided the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

The scheme will complement the vital work of Jobcentre Plus in Grantham and Stamford, with extra expertise, investment, innovation and additional capacity for tailored support.

Greenwood Homecare

Key 2 Care

Rocket Global Ventures

Ambitions

PeoplePlus

Blind Society - B-hive

Demon Cleaning Services

Environcom

