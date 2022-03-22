Rector of Grantham 'moved' by number of people who witnessed historic arrival of relic at St Wulfram's church

The rector of Grantham says he was 'moved' by the number of people who witnessed the arrival of St Wulfram's relic in the town.

Father Stuart Cradduck said: "I wasn’t sure how many people would come and support the procession through the town and was so moved by the number of people who were on the streets of Grantham to witness this historic event."

The torchlit procession made its way from the Guildhall to St Wulfram's church on Friday evening to deliver the relic, part of St Wulfram's skull, which has been given as a gift to the Grantham church, from the representatives of Dom Jean-Charles Nault, Abbott of Wandrille, in France.

The procession makes its way to St Wulfram's Church. Photo: John Burgess (55587805)

Fr Stuart added: "Along with the small part of Wulfram’s skull which is a gift to the people of Grantham, is the certificate of authenticity which chronicles the history of these relics.

"The relic will be on permanent display for people to view and pray before every day.

"The brothers from St Wandrille we’re delighted to be part of such a huge celebration and remarked on the details and planning that had gone into organising such a festival. They sincerely hope that this will mark a significant relationship between the people of Grantham and the abbey community."

