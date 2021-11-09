St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will be hosting a series of mindfulness sessions next month.

The four sessions entitled, ‘Merry Mindfulness’, will be held at 6pm at Grantham House on the four Thursdays before Christmas.

They will be led by Father Clay Roundtree, associate rector of Grantham.

Father Clay Roundtree (48104560)

He said: "The month of December can be a busy and stressful time and it is really important to build in a bit of peace and quietness where possible.

‘Merry Mindfulness aims to do just that, to give people space within the beautiful setting of Grantham House, exploring the themes of Advent, with silence, live ambient guitar music and an opportunity to light a candle."

"Anyone is welcome to come along and give time for reflection and stillness."

Each session will lasy within an hour, and simple refreshments will be offered.

For more information, visit www.stwulfram.churchdesk.com or on Facebook.