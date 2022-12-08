A recycling business has won a national award alongside two other companies for their partnership.

Environcom, based in Grantham, won a coveted MRW National Recycling Award alongside Currys and DHL Supply Chain.

Earlier this year, Environcom opened a new £1 million gas incinerator, described as "the most modern of its kind in the UK".

The Environcom team at the awards ceremony. (61206298)

The results of the MRW National Recycling Awards were revealed on December 6 at the Westminster Park Plaza, London.

The night of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements saw around 500 attendees come together from the recycling industry.

It was hosted by stand-up comedian Angela Barnes, a TV and radio star who has appeared in Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

The Environcom team at the awards ceremony. (61206302)

Currys, DHL Supply Chain and Environcom won in the Partnership Excellence – Commercial Category and were praised by the expert judging panel, who are drawn from across the recycling sector.

The judging panel said: “This is a great initiative that works at the top of the waste hierarchy. It involves a complex group of stakeholders that show true partnership, who have delivered clear measurable impacts, with both environmental and social benefits.”

With 20 categories, the awards cover every aspect of the industry, from Recycling Excellence to Local Authority Success.

The MRW National Recycling Awards bring together recycling and resource management professionals to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and resource management.

The awards provide industry recognition and unrivalled networking opportunities.

Corin Williams, editor of MRW, said: “How the UK deals with its resources is one of the most pressing issues of our age.

“The MRW National Recycling Award winners have all demonstrated their ingenuity and effectiveness in preventing waste and reusing or recycling materials.

“If we want to reach our net-zero targets, develop more secure supply chains and take care of our environment, we should take note of these winners. They are leading the way.”