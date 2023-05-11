A recycling company is celebrating 15 years since it installed a network of electrical waste collection points across the UK.

Environcom, based in Spittlegate Level, implemented the first Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations in the UK, where the collection points are operated by local authorities, producers, retailers and other organisations.

To mark the anniversary, Environcom is lending its support and pedal power to REPIC, a compliance company for electrical waste in its WEEE Cycle Network Event.

Environcom will be supporting REPIC in its WEEE Cycle Network Event.

This will be held over 15 days, from June 2 until June 16, in 15 locations with 15 great stories to tell.

Cris Stephenson, CEO of Environcom, said: “We are delighted to be invited to participate in this sector event to mark the 15-year anniversary of the WEEE Regulations in the UK.

“Environcom is the largest white goods reuse operation in the UK and also recycles over 600,00 fridges a year.

“It's great we have come together collectively to mark this milestone and we must all look forward to the future success of the WEEE sector.

“We’ll be sending the peloton off from Environcom with our warm wishes and fuelled ready for the cycling challenge that lies ahead.”

The first WEEE Cycle Network event will see REPIC and others start from Alness, in mainland Scotland, and then cycle to Sittingbourne, in Kent.

The cycle ride will cover a distance of over 850 miles, visiting 15 different locations involved daily in the reuse, repair and recycling of waste electricals.

Environcom will be hosting and participating on days 11 and 12.

Jon Parsons, CFO of Environcom, will cycle as part of the peloton over 75 miles from Doncaster to the Environcom base in Grantham.

Charle Gill, finance assistant for Environcom, will then cycle from Grantham to Peterborough on June 12.

To complement the cycle event, REPIC has also published a research essay titled ‘Looking Back to Look Forward’, which is available to read on the resources hub at repic.co.uk.

This highlights the rapidly changing landscape and key events which have influenced electrical and electronic equipment on the market.

Speaking on the essay, Louise Grantham, chief executive at REPIC, said: “Understanding the past is essential if we are to plan for the future.

“We need to know how much WEEE is likely to arise, who will be collecting it, required treatment capacity and types of technology needed to treat it and the resources [materials] that will be generated from treatment.”