Recycling firm Environcom has joined forces with the Grantham Job Centre to offer job search mentoring to those looking for work.

People attending the mentoring sessions will be given interview advice as well as an insight into how one of the largest employers in Grantham operates.

There will be a structured presentation on career progression in industry.

Environcom (7672918)

Environcom CEO Cris Stephenson said: “We are proud to support the local community and assist especially those who find entering the jobs market difficult. It is a challenging time with a squeeze on household finances and those who are unable to find work risk being left behind”

Environcom is one of the largest white goods refurbishment organisations in the country giving appliances a second life and selling them on through a number of High Street Charity Partners across the UK.

This allows people, who might not otherwise be able to do so, access to quality tested and reliable kitchen appliances.

Mentoring sessions are booked through the Job Centre in Grantham and Environcom will also be attending the Careers Fair at Grantham College on March 29.