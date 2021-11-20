Grantham-based recycling firm Environcom has retained its five-star safety award in its latest audit by the British Safety Council.

CEO Cris Stephenson said: “This is great recognition of the hard work of all of the team at Environcom. We want people to feel comfortable at work and go home each day safe.”

The audit awards up to a maximum of five stars after an on-site audit of the management systems, working environment and culture.

The recycling industry has one of the worst track records in the UK in terms of health and safety, due to the nature of the material moving through the process and the heavy machinery involved.

“We take the welfare of our employees incredibly seriously” said Mr Stephenson, “so we continually invest money, time and effort into the processes, machinery and infrastructure to make a safer environment for people to work in. I am delighted that the hard work continues to receive the highest accolade. Everyone on site has responsibility for health and safety, it is so important that message is ingrained into our fantastic employees. We are coming into one of our peak periods, so it is more important than ever that new additional staff adopt a zero tolerance to unsafe practices.”