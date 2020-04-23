Recycling company near Grantham says blaze was caused by battery setting fire to waste
Published: 15:48, 23 April 2020
| Updated: 15:51, 23 April 2020
A recycling company is warning people not to dispose of batteries in their waste after waste at its site near Grantham was set alight.
Fire crews from 10 stations attended the incident at Mid-UK Recycling Ltd at 8pm last night at its Barkston Heath site.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire was caused by 'machinery overheating'.
