A recycling company is looking to recruit 'budding environmentalists' to join its weekend workforce.

Environcom, based on Spittlegate Level, Grantham, wants to take on students or those looking for more flexible working hours.

The company says the UK population is increasingly focussed on reusing and recycling to protect the limited resources the planet has to offer and reduce the impact that we have on the Earth.

Cris Stephenson, Environcom CEO, said: “This increased awareness of doing the right thing across the country has led to increased volumes of e-waste to be recycled. Environcom are delighted to be able to offer these flexible weekend roles which allow environmentally interested individuals to gain first hand experience of the valuable work recycling organisations carry out, secure valuable work experience and make some money.

"It’s really exciting to see our hard work benefiting so many aspects of society, and we are really keen for the next generation to get involved. We can offer additional shifts during the holidays or during the working week making these opportunities ideally suited for students, or those requiring a more flexible approach to employment.

"All training is done in-house so no previous experience is required. A ‘can do’ attitude and the desire to be part of a high performing team is essential”.

Grantham recycling company offers flexible weekend work. (51806477)

The roles being created are on the fridge recycling line, ensuring harmful gases are captured while the fridge is turned into valuable raw materials to be returned to manufacturers.

Environcom says it has “Reducing harm to the planet” at its very ethos and is focussing on reducing the amount of e-waste going to landfill or being illegally exported.

Environcom offers a ‘drop off area’, allowing people to deposit unwanted electrical items from their homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week in an attempt to reduce the amount of fly-tipping of hazardous electrical appliances blighting the countryside.

Environcom says it continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry of electrical waste. It is the first company in the UK to invest in technology to process fridge compressors, retaining these valuable commodities in the UK.

Those interested to learn more about these work opportunities should contact Environcom on 01476 564942 or email Kerry.mcconnell@environcom.co.uk.