A Grantham recycling company has been awarded an International Safety Award.

Environcom England Ltd, on Spittlegate Level, was presented with the award by the British Safety Council for its commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe during the 2022 calendar year.

Chief executive officer Cris Stephenson, CEO said he was delighted with the award, now in its 65th year, recognising organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health.

Environcom England Ltd has won a Safety award. Photo: Google (63055814)

The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

Environcom is one of 342 organisations to win a Pass in the International Safety Awards 2023.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of British Safety Council, said: “The British Safety Council applauds Environcom England Ltd on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health.

“The vision of British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit.

“All of those working at Environcom England Ltd should be enormously proud of their achievement.”