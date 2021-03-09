Recycling firm Environcom has launched a domestic electrical spares product range to complement its line of reusable white goods.

The Grantham company says its reuse of whole appliances is popular, providing refurbished high-quality washing machines, ovens, and fridges to UK and European consumers at attractive prices.

Its aim now is to also provide affordable spare parts for people to undertake simple repairs or parts replacements in their own homes.

Toni Dawson was presented with a specially wrapped edition of a refurbished fridge shelf from Environcom's domestic electrical spares product range. (44990784)

An Environcom spokesperson said: “We sold our first spare before it even got properly started.The first purchase was made by Toni Dawson who was presented with a specially wrapped edition of a refurbished fridge shelf.

“We have long been using these spare parts from machines, which cannot be repaired, to give another appliance a new lease of life.”

The spokesperson added: “This is a further demonstration of Environcom’s commitment to the waste hierarchy by offering a range of replacement spare parts nationwide.

“We allow people to extend the lives of their own domestic appliances, supporting the prevention of the generation of e-waste in the first place."

Spare parts for sale include frequently damaged or broken parts such as fridge shelves, salad trays, door shelves as well as electrical components. All spares are cleaned and tested and marketed on the website at www.newlifeappliances.co.uk