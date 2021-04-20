Red Arrow pilot's widow completes 33-mile ultra-marathon along Grantham Canal

The wife of a Red Arrows pilot who died in a plane crash has completed a gruelling 33-mile ultra-marathon along Grantham Canal to mark the 10-year anniversary of the foundation of his charity.

Dr Emma Egging, ran the 33-miles from Nottingham to Grantham on Sunday to mark 10 years since the launch of the Jon Egging Trust (JET), which was set up after the tragic crash of her husband Red Arrows Pilot Jon Egging at Bournemouth Air Show.

She set off from the centre line of Nottingham Forest’s City Ground stadium on Sunday morning and was joined by Air Vice-Marshal Harv Smyth for the final few miles to Grantham.

Emma crossing the finishing line at Grantham Canal. (46317971)

Emma’s epic run has already raised over £12,000 for JET’s vital work with some of the UK’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, but she isn’t hanging up her trainers just yet.

Instead, she has set herself the daunting challenge of completing ten epic events this year in an effort to shine a spotlight on JET’s work and push towards an anniversary fund-raising target of £100,000.

She said: “It’s definitely the hardest run I’ve ever done, but it was also hugely rewarding - hearing news of donations coming in as I ran really kept me motivated.”

Jon Egging died in August 2011, aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed at the Bournemouth Air Show.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: www.joneggingtrust.org.uk