The famous Red Arrows were spotted in the skies as part of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Richard Parkinson caught the Red Arrows on camera near Grantham as they returned to their base at RAF Scrampton.

Setting off at 3.45pm today, the eye-catching planes flew over the Midlands for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, returning at around 4.45pm.

The Red Arrows flying back to base. Credit: @ParkyRich (58305485)

The squadron will complete a second flight to Birmingham later this evening.

They are due to set off at 7.35pm from base.