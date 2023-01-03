The world famous Red Arrows will be a regular sight in the skies at a temporary base.

The iconic aerobatic display team will soon be flying high above Nottinghamshire for practice flights when they make a temporary move to RAF Syerston, between Bingham and Newark, next week.

RAF Red Arrows Aerobatics Team. Photo: Royal Air Force. (61637173)

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted a temporary airspace change over RAF Syerston from January 9 until April 17.

This change will allow the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team to carry out low-flying training, while the RAF finds a new home for the Red Arrows following the closure of their previous operating base at RAF Scampton in September, as part of cost-cutting measures by the Ministry of Defence.

Changes to the airspace to allow for Red Arrow training will affect the area around Flintham, between Bingham and Newark. Photo: Civil Aviation Authority. (61643336)

Although it is likely that the Red Arrows will soon be calling RAF Waddington home, the MOD is exploring alternative airspaces to enable the iconic team to continue to train ahead of a permanent move.

RAF Syerston was identified as potentially suitable alternative by the MOD and so this temporary airspace change is required to test the site and assess what potential impact their will be on the public, aviation and ground stakeholders.