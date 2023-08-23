The world famous Red Arrows will fly high over the district today.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, affectionately known as the Red Arrows, will be performing at the National Air and Space Camp for air cadets at RAF Syerston.

Now based at RAF Waddington following the closure of their old home, RAF Scampton, the team are scheduled to take off at 4.14pm.

Red Arrows over RAF Syerston in 2022.

They will then head south towards Spalding, before turning west at Westhorpe at 4.19pm.

They will pass just north of Bourne at 4.21pm, then at 4.22pm head north over Great Ponton and Knipton, just south of Grantham, before flying over Bottesford at 4.24pm.

The display team will arrive at RAF Syerston at 4.25pm where they will perform their iconic aerobatic display for roughly 20 minutes.

After the display, the Red Arrows will fly north over Southwell towards Farnsfield at 4.48pm, before heading back to RAF Waddington.

Red Arrows flight path for National Air and Space Camp air show at RAF Syerston. Credit: military-airshows.co.uk

The skies above RAF Syerston will be familiar to the display team as they made it their temporary practice home while searching for a new permanent base earlier this year.

Please be respectful to residents in the surrounding area as the Air and Space Camp is a closed event.