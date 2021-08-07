A mobility aids service has been reopened after having to take a long break due to Covid precautions.

The British Red Cross Office in Grantham is once again allowing people a short-term hire of up to six months for one of their wheelchairs or commodes.

People will need to book an appointment in advance as the service is only available between 10am and 12pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Area co-ordinator Steve Buxton showing the range of wheelchairs available from the Grantham Mobility Aids Service

The service will enable people with temporary disabilities to get out and enjoy the fresh air rather than being stuck indoors.

Temporary disabilities can include many things, such as a twisted ankle, broken leg or post-operative recuperation.

Those with fluctuating long-term illnesses or who are no longer able to walk long distances can also use the service.

Area co-ordinator Steve Buxton said: “The service is run on a not for profit basis, and we will always try to ensure that everyone who needs a wheelchair or commode will get one.”

A wide range of wheelchairs are available, varying in sizes with both transit and self-propelled wheelchairs.

The British Red Cross is the largest national provider of short-term wheelchair hire and loaned out 60,000 wheelchairs last year.