Over 1,000 people across Lincolnshire have referred themselves to NHS therapy services using a new chatbot assistant.

Almost 1,200 people have referred themselves to the steps2change chatbot assistant via the steps2change website.

Since the chatbot was launched two months ago, feedback from service users has been incredibly positive, with over 93 per cent saying it helped them to access care.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (44553973)

Nick Harwood, the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust associate director of operations in the adult community division explained how it works and said: "This is a great option for referral to our service, making it easier than ever to take the first step towards accessing mental health support.

"People can refer themselves online, whenever and wherever they like.

"Not only that, the chatbot can also offer information about additional support services such as the Lincolnshire Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Helpline."

The service provides a range of evidence based talking therapies for problems such as depression, anxiety, post-trauma reaction, panic, phobia and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

One user of the service said: "The ease of access and lack of interaction with a person made my anxiety much more manageable."

Another user added: "It made the process of doing a referral much less scary and this feature gives it more of a personal touch."

People who have used the service have said how easy it is to use and on average and it takes just over six minutes to complete the referral.

To refer yourself online or read more about how steps2change services can help you can visit the website here.

Steps2change is a free NHS service provided by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services and some learning disability and autism services in the county.