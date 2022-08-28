A refugee who fled Ukraine has described what it was like to work in a hospital during the war in her home country.

Kateryna Buchatskaya, aged 27, arrived in the UK on June 16 and now lives in Grantham with her host family the Marlors.

However, before this, Kateryna worked in a hospital in Ukraine and has recounted her experiences from when war broke out on February 24.

Kateryna and Elena were greeted by the Marlors. (58901464)

Kateryna said: "February 24. Our life will never be the same again. It was during this period that I had a rotation in the oncology dispensary and on the eve of the 24th there was a full difficult operation day."

She explained that "from 8am to 6pm we were on operations" and in the morning she woke up to a call from a colleague who said that the war has begun and that all operations have been cancelled.

Kateryna said: "I had only one thought in my head. How will a woman live without surgery?

Pictures taken by Kateryna in Ukraine. (58901470)

"I hastily decided to go to the maternity hospital, where the main part of my internship takes place because I understood how much help was needed there, understanding how stress would pour on pregnancy complications and speed up childbirth.

"I woke up and called my parents and said: everything has begun. I understood that I needed to gather all my relatives in a safe place. We considered the parental home to be such a place.

"My husband and I understood what was happening, airplanes loaded with explosives flew over our house in Irpen."

Kateryna described how they quickly gathered everything they needed and went to Kyiv. She went to work, while her husband went to her parents' home, taking her grandmother and aunt along the way.

Pictures taken by Kateryna in Ukraine. (58901473)

She said: "As shells and bombs flew over us, we equipped an overnight stay, delivery rooms, and operating rooms in a bomb shelter, in which we more or less felt safe.

"What helped the doctor not to panic and not to cry? These are our girls, who courageously under the bombs, gave birth to children with great fear in their eyes. There was both happiness and fear for the future of a child who was not only born, but who had already seen the war.

"Every day it was more and more difficult, but our team became more and more friendly. We were like one big family! We have never experienced such fear and horror. In between work, we read the news, called our relatives to ask if they were alive."

Kateryna and Elena in the UK. (58901459)

Kateryna said that she and her team wrote to "former acquaintances" in Russia to tell them that what was happening in Ukraine.

She continued: "Unfortunately, the level of propaganda was so high that they simply did not believe or did not want to believe.

"I worked in this mode for four months. I was mentally exhausted. I stopped planning, I was scared to look at photos from a past life.

Kateryna, Elena and the Marlor family. (58901467)

"Every day we prayed and asked God for only one thing: let everyone live. I would never wish any person on the planet to experience what we experienced."

When the time came for Kateryna's annual holiday, she took her mother, Elena, who she described as their "spark of hope and faith in a happy future", and applied for a visa to the UK.

Kateryna said: "I was lucky to meet a wonderful family on Facebook, who fell in love with me from the first message. It didn’t matter to me where we were going, the main thing was that we were going to this beautiful woman, who described to me in detail everything to do about the lifestyle of the family and each family member.

"We received a visa very quickly and began to get ready for a trip called "cure the soul." We were met at the airport by wonderful, kind people who became dear and beloved to us."

Kateryna and her mother are now living in Grantham with Andrew and Karen Marlor, a civil engineer and science teacher respectively, and their three children, Rebecca, Sarah and Joseph.

Kateryna's husband and father are still in Ukraine.

She added: "Thank you to everyone who has touched our souls. The English are incredible."