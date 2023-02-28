An event held to mark one year since the start of the Ukrainian war showcased that the refugees were “strong in their unity”.

‘Taste of Ukraine’ took place on Friday (February 24) at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, and was organised by Ukrainian women who have found refuge in Grantham.

The night raised £1,493.55, and that total is expected to increase.

Ukrainian refugee Kate.

The evening saw guests enjoy a three-course Ukrainian meal, alongside entertainment and an opportunity to learn about the country’s culture.

Karen Marlor, one of the organisers behind the event, said it was a 'lovely atmosphere' and that the women “smiled and loved each other through it and pulled each other through."

Grantham has showed its support for Ukraine over the past year.

She added: “The atmosphere never changed all day. It was a very positive and successful evening.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback saying how much people enjoyed learning about the culture, the food and very supportive comments towards the Ukrainian community.

Olha Skiryn (left) and Natali Bartkso (right).

“[The highlight was] the fact people smiled. They [the women] were strong in their unity. It shows what capable people they are.

“We turned what could have been a day of just tears and sorrow into a positive thing.”

Maryna Yakubovslca handing out drinks.

Guests were welcomed in at 7.30pm, when the Ukrainian national anthem played.

A prayer was then given to the Ukrainian people and dinner was served.

Kate with the Stand for Ukraine flag.

After dinner, Anastasiia, a Ukrainian refugee, played the flute for guests.

She was then followed by couple Ruslana and Sergey who told people about the history of Ukraine and also sang a lament, a song expressing grief or sorrow.

Hannah Whittaker (left) and Shelia (right), who teaches English at the centre.

The night concluded with a video of a Ukrainian patriotic march song, entitled Oy u luzi chervona kalyna.

Betty Berthebaud, who works alongside Karen at the Jubilee centre, said they felt like “they were the guests” and “it was very interesting to see the dynamic as it empowered them”.

Pat Whittaker (left) with husband Eric (right).

She added: “They showed us a really good time. It shows the power of a team, a group, a community, and you see the love we have for them and the good will of Grantham.

Natasha, a Ukrainian refugee from Sleaford, thanked the organisers for a “wonderful evening of support, care and love.”

Maryna (left) with son Nazar (right).

Ruth Davis from Lenton in Nottingham said she was keen to have the recipes for the soup, bread rolls and honey cake which was served as they were “all delicious”.

Guests learnt about Ukrainian culture.

Andrew Marlor (left) with Karen's friends Ian (centre) and Carole (right).

Maxim, a Ukrainian teenager who attended the event, served across the night.

Karen Marlor (left) with husband Andrew.

Betty Berthebaud (left) with guests Paul and Laura.

Soup was served on the night.

One of the meals served on the night.

Some of the Ukrainian refugees on the evening.

Couple Sergey (left) and Ruslana (right) sang a lament.

Honey cake the popular dessert.

Anastasiia playing the flute.

If anyone would like to donate to help the Ukrainian refugees in Grantham, they can get in touch with Karen by emailing her at karen.marlor@jubileegrantham.co.uk.