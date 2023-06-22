Refugees who received help from a Lincolnshire charity are hoping to help the organisation in return.

Boxes of Hope, run by Mandy Baxter, is a Holbech-based charity which collects and distributes critical items to Ukraine and helps Ukrainian refugees who have come to England.

The charity has helped refugee families in Grantham, and now these families are seeking donations to help Boxes of Hope.

Mandy Baxter (left) with Olha (middle left) and her family.

Olha Skiryn, who lives in Grantham, received items from the charity for her new family home.

She said: “Mandy has helped me when I moved into an unfurnished house with my family.

“She was able to give us a bed, table, chairs and a chest of drawers.

“We wouldn’t have been able to afford to buy all of this furniture at once.

“She even delivered all of this at a small charge.

“She made us feel welcome and I would like to be able to help her too.”

Olena Makeeva also praised the charity’s work and thanked them for their “time, their participation in the collection of things and medical supplies for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”

Mandy has previously helped those devastated by the effects of war, but she first started Boxes of Hope in March 2022, when the Ukrainian war first broke out.

The charity’s work has included sending supplies to 6,000 troops on the front line, medical supplies and more recently housing supplies.

They will also soon be sending their 22nds 18 tonne lorry with supplies in to Ukraine.

Mandy said: “We are sending everything, and the longer the war carries on the more we will do it.

“Families have been coming through on the Homes for Ukraine scheme and we have been able to give families essential items because they were coming with nothing.

“It’s terrible what they’ve gone through. What is going on in Ukraine is affecting us all.

“I never imagined that Boxes of Hope would be what it is but it is and we are helping so many people.

“People think I’m crazy but at the same time, who in their life can say they’ve saved hundreds of lives.”

The items for donation.

If anyone would like to donate to the charity, they can get in contact with Mandy via the Boxes of Hope Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078973453877

She can also be contacted by phone on 07871 971868.

Boxes of Hope is in High Street, Holbeach.