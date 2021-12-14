A care home has completed the refurbishment of a residential unit after 10 months of work.

Residents and staff at Newton House Care Home, based on Barrowby road, Grantham, were delighted as a newly refurbished unit was unveiled.

The Somerby unit, one of four at the home, closed in February ahead of refurbishment work and was reopened on Wednesday December 8.

Residents enjoyed an exercise class in the new living area. (53717180)

Previously, Somerby was used as both a residential and nursing unit, but following the work it will be used solely for residential purposes, with room for 27 residents. The home’s Watergate unit is set to be used for nursing purposes due to demand.

New carpets, curtains, furniture and wallpapers were added as part of the refurbishment, as well as a larger lounge space for resident activities, such as exercise classes.

The project was spearheaded by Tina Fazackerley, the home’s general manager, and home administrator Jess Critchlow.

The newly unveiled Somerby unit at Newton House. (53717191)

Jess said: “It’s been a long process with things out of our control (such as shortages of materials)

“We’ve finally got there. “I’m pleased. It looks lovely.”

Residents were wowed when they first entered the new unit ahead of an exercise class in the living area, with one lady describing it as “wonderful”.

As of Wednesday, people could move in or look round the showrooms, with Watergate residents also given the opportunity to view the new rooms.

