A relic of St Wulfram will finally arrive at the church in Grantham in March two years after an anniversary event was postponed.

St Wulfram's Church was ready for a major celebration in 2020 to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the church's patron saint, but the pandemic forced the cancellation.

2020 was supposed to be a year of great celebration, a year which marked a very significant year in the history of the ancient site of pilgrimage and prayer in Grantham.

Relics of Wulfram will be received by the church in March. (55148760)

In 2020, the 1,300th anniversary of the death of St Wulfram was observed; however, due to the pandemic, the church were unable to celebrate the occasion as they intended.

Not many churches can date the year of their patron’s death, but March 20 marks the date of Wulfram’s death.

The most important of the events to happen this year is something which is both unique, very special and hugely historical.

On March 18, representatives of Dom Jean-Charles Nault, Abbott of Wandrille, France will bring , a relic of Wulfram to Grantham as a gift.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of Grantham, St Wulfram's, said: "This is truly a rare privilege, not only of the recognition of the Roman Catholic Community in France to an Anglican Church, but also a significant sign of friendship and trust in us as a community of faith. A faith which goes beyond geographical and political bounds.

"This is only the second time in modern history that this remarkable ecumenical act of faith, love and trust has ever been carried out and so Grantham and St Wulfram’s are truly blessed."

On March 18, the occasion will be marked with a formal greeting by the Mayor and Charter Trustees at the Guildhall and a huge colourful and impressive procession through the town to the formal reception of the relic of Wulfram at St Wulfram’s Church.

At 6pm, a torchlit procession from the Guildhall to St Wulfram’s will include the people of Grantham, local, regional, national and international dignitaries, representatives of all the Benedictine Houses in England, huge images of Wulfram, Ragbod (the king of Fresiha) children in costumes, music and other senior church representatives.

Then at 6.30pm, the special service to receive the relic begins at St Wulfram’s.

On Sunday March 20, the actual day on which Wulfram died 1302 years ago, His Grace, The Archbishop of York, The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, will preach at a very special service in St Wulfram’s at 6.30pm.

In a joint statement, Fr Stuart (Rector St Wulfram’s) and Fr Clay (Associate Rector of St Wulfram’s) said: "We hope that this very special occasion, in which we as a community celebrate our patron and our love of God, may continue to help us to grow in our faith and understanding of the God who inspired Wulfram to leave the comfort of his life as an Archbishop to show others the life and love of Jesus Christ."