The second phase of one of Lincolnshire's biggest road projects is officially complete.

Phase two of the Grantham Southern Relief Road opened late last night (Monday), with traffic now beginning to use the new connection between the A1 and B1174.

Six new pillars were recently installed near the River Witham for a bridge that will form part of phase three of the project.

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. Photo: Paul Clark (61446795)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "This is fantastic news for Grantham and the rest of Lincolnshire, as it means we’re just one piece of the relief road away from the whole thing being complete.

"The team has worked tirelessly over the past three years to build what will be the western end of the new relief road, which connects to the A1. In fact, over 340,000 hours were spent in total making this phase of the relief road project a reality.

"The focus now is on getting the third, and final, section of the relief road built and ready to open in 2025.”

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. (61446670)

Phase two of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project saw a bridged underpass and two new roundabouts built that connect the A1 to the B1174.

As part of phase two:

24,000 tonnes of road-building materials used

Over 52,000 tonnes of soil and earth has been moved

Over three miles of drainage has been installed

116 new LED street lighting columns have been installed

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. (61446673)

A final set of bridge joint works to the A1 will be required sometime in 2023, with dates to be announced once confirmed.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “When complete, this key project will reduce congestion, disruption and delays through Grantham town centre, which forms part of SKDC's commitment to support local infrastructure for ongoing and sustainable growth.

“This, in turn, will provide the backdrop to the ongoing regeneration of Grantham town centre, through the Future High Streets bid and delivery of the Heritage Action Zone programme.

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. (61446676)

“This project demonstrates the success of partnership working with other public and private sector partners across Lincolnshire to collectively deliver for our residents and businesses.”

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.