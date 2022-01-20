Phase two of the Grantham relief road is close to completion, but the new A1 connection will not be opening until "a bit further down the line".

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that more of phase two and three of the relief road were completed during December, with the project's second phase "all but complete".

However, motorists will have to wait a little longer to use the new A1 connection of the relief road.

The relief road is continuing to progress (53501317)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The second phase of the relief road project is all but complete. However, we won’t be opening the A1 new connection until a bit further down the line.

"This will not only ensure the safety of those working at the Tollemache Road site compound, but will also allow National Highways time to complete all their checks and for the site team to complete signage works on the A1.

"In the meantime, phase three is progressing ahead really well, and we're still on track for having the entire relief road opened in 2023."

Coun Richard Davies (24599718)

As part of phase two, 24,000 tonnes of road-building materials used and over 52,000 tonnes of soil and earth has been moved.

As well as this, over three miles of drainage has been installed, while116 new LED street lighting columns installed.