The county council has provided a progress update on the Grantham relief road, including upcoming traffic restrictions.

As the Grantham Southern Relief Road continues to develop, Lincolnshire County Council has announced what they achieved during October and outlined the key objectives this month.

It was confirmed earlier this year that work on the project will be delayed by up to 18 months and cost an additional £15 million after problems with the ground were discovered, with new plans for the bridge submitted in August.

In October, Phase Three works continued, as excavations for Pier 3 were backfilled, and Pier 1 was installed on the west side of the site. Surcharge works to the west embankment also began.

To the east of the site, surfacing of Whalebone Lane continued, a narrow filter drain was installed and construction began on a grass channel. Planting works at Somerby Hill Roundabout also commenced.

In November, Phase Two works to carry out the final street light earthing, testing and commissioning on the A1 are planned.

In terms of Phase Three work, LCC plan to install Pier 2 and Pier 3 on the west side of the site, while continuing the concreting works for Pier 4.

Quarry traffic will be diverted from old Whalebone Lane to the new road, and planting works at Somerby Hill Roundabout are set to be completed.

The following traffic restrictions and road closures continue to be in place:

Lane restrictions around the B1174 Roundabout to facilitate the construction of the haul route and access into site

Whalebone Lane closed

Lane restrictions around Somerby Hill Roundabout

As well as this, there will be overnight lane closures on the A1 northbound from Tuesday November 15 for up to four evenings, between 8pm and 6am.

From Monday November 21, there will be overnight lane closures on the southbound carriageway for up to five evenings, also between 8pm and 6am.