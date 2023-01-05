A progress update on the new southern relief road has been shared by the county council.

Lincolnshire County Council has released an update on what was achieved during December towards the completion of the Grantham Southern Relief Road (GSRR).

The most notable progress from last month came as Phase Two of the project was officially opened to motorists, connecting the A1 and B1174.

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. Photo: Paul Clark (61446795)

As for Phase Three of the GSRR, progress was made to install drainage on the west side of the site, while verge finishings on Whalebone Lane were completed on the east side.

Concreting for the new bridge piers was also completed, as well as the excavation of an embankment.

In January, work will continue on concrete infills for the piers and surfacing between Whalebone Lane and the development roundabout is set to be completed.

The second phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is officially complete. (61446682)

Lane restrictions around the B1174 Roundabout will continue in January to facilitate the construction of the haul route and access into site.

Whalebone Lane remains closed, with lane restrictions still in place around Somerby Hill Roundabout.

To find out more about the relief road progress, visit: https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/news/article/1342/grantham-southern-relief-road-january-update

No new traffic restrictions are currently planned.