Works to make the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout larger, as part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project, will start on Monday (September 27).

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Work on the third phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road, which will connect the B1174 to the A52, are continuing to progress really well.

A52 Somerby Hill roundabout (51568263)

"In fact, Galliford Try's now gotten to the stage where they'll be working on the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout to enlarge it to support a new leg for the relief road. This will involve rebuilding sections of the roundabout and installing new drainage, street lighting and kerbing.

"As part of this, people may encounter some slight disruption when travelling around the area due to lane closures and temporary traffic signals as and when required.

"With that said, we're asking people to leave more time for their journeys."

A52 Somerby Hill roundabout (51568308)

Below is list of the traffic management that will be in place over the coming months:

w/c 4th October for one week – temporary signals in place at all entrances to the roundabout, which will be manually-controlled during peak times to help keep traffic moving

w/c 11th October for six months – roundabout lane closures, with temporary signals used as and when required

Spring 2022 (dates TBC) – night-time roundabout closures as needed, with full details provided closer to the time once dates and times have been finalised and agreed

Councillor Davies added: "We're also getting ever closer to finishing phase two of the relief road, with the new A1 link set for completion towards the end of this year.

"Looking further ahead, the new relief road is still set to open by the end of 2023 – which, once finished, will not only reduce congestion and improve journey times in and around Grantham, but also give a boost to the local economy by opening up more space and opportunity for new homes, job opportunities and community facilities."

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.