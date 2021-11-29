Councillors have paid their respects to a former leader and chairman of South Kesteven District Council who recently died.

A minute's silence was held at a South Kesteven District Council meeting on Thursday last week (November 25) to remember councillor Bob Adams, who passed away peacefully at his home on November 15.

After delivering a tearful tribute, chairman of South Kesteven District Council Breda-Rae Griffin, welcomed members to share their memories of Bob.

Coun Bob Adams

Coun Phil Dilks told members of his respect for Coun Adams, 'particularly during the leadership of this council', adding: "I shed a quiet tear for the loss of a dedicated, hard-working champion of Lincolnshire."

Leader of the opposition, Coun Paul Wood described Bob 'as more than a councillor but a close friend'.

Bob was remembered for his patience when chairing planning committee meetings and his welcoming nature towards newer councillors.

"I think he was a genuine asset to this council and I think we should all follow in his footsteps," said Coun Charmaine Morgan.

Coun Adams had represented the Isaac Newton Ward since May 2007 and served as chairman of the council in 2009-10, and was leader from March 2015 to May 2017.

He was vice-chairman of the planning committee from 2007-11 and chairman from 2019-21. He also served as vice-chairman of the culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee in 2018-19.

Councillor Adams had also served as a member of Lincolnshire County Council, representing the Colsterworth rural ward since 2013.

His funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday, December 9, 2021.