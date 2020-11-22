A Grantham artist has illustrated a children’s book that educates readers about the importance of Remembrance Day.

Dan Fay, 24, has provided the images for the children’s book ‘The Little Girl in the Bright Red Coat’, written by Caz Painter, which tells a story of remembrance and awareness through the perspective of an inquisitive little girl.

All profits made by each sale of the book are immediately donated to a military charity, Rock2Recovery, which helps fight stress in the Armed Forces, and among veterans and their families.