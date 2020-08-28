Remembrance Day service will go ahead in Grantham church
Published: 09:42, 28 August 2020
| Updated: 09:48, 28 August 2020
A Remembrance Day service will still take place in Grantham this year, despite the traditional parade being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two hundred people will be allowed to attend the service at St Wulfram’s Church on Sunday, November 8.
The service will be relayed over a PA system outside the church for those who are unable to attend the service inside. It is also intended to stream the service online.
