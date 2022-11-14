People across the Grantham area marked Remembrance Day in a variety of ways, including a musical performance and poppy displays.

Crowds turned out to remember the fallen in Grantham town centre for the Remembrance Day parade and service yesterday (Sunday).

There were also plenty of tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the surrounding villages.

Long Bennington Guides marked Remembrance Day. (60641487)

The 1st Long Bennington guides took part in two remembrance services on Sunday.

The first was in the morning at Long Bennington Methodist Church, after which they laid a wreath and did a reading of “The Inquisitive Mind of a Child” in the memorial garden.

In the afternoon, the Guides paraded and attended the Foston service and did a reading from the bible.

Long Bennington Guides marked Remembrance Day. (60641495)

Elsewhere in Ropsley church, Lili la Scala performed songs which were current during the First and Second World Wars.

These included "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square", "Coming in on a Wing and a Prayer", "We'll gather Lilacs in the Spring" and "Now is the Hour", the last verse of which she sang in the original Maori.

Tom Carradine provided accompaniment on keyboards and led the enthusiastic audience in a medley of Second World War songs.

Lili la Scala performed songs which were current during the First and Second World Wars. (60641710)

In North Witham, poppies were placed in front of an old pillbox, a structure built in the 1940s to serve as a bunker and aid defensive efforts during the war.

Poppies at the North Witham pillbox. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (60557843)

Poppies were painted on 10 roundabouts in Lincolnshire, two of which were in the Grantham, as a tribute to service personnel.

Steve Carling with a painted poppy. (60560301)

Tom Carradine provided accompaniment. (60641705)

Long Bennington Guides marked Remembrance Day. (60641490)

Did you see a poignant tribute over Remembrance Weekend? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk