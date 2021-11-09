The annual Remembrance Parade will be held this Sunday to honour members of the armed forces who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Organised by Grantham Royal British Legion, the parade will begin from St Peter’s Hill at 10.20am, and head towards St Wulfram's Church.

The parade passes through High Street, Vine Street, Swinegate and Church Street before reaching St Wulfram's, with the service set to begin from 10.55am.

The Remembrance Garden was opened on Sunday November 4 with a short ceremony followed by a wreath laying. (52948639)

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Graham Jeal will say the reading on behalf of the Mayor at the church and there will be a reading by the Senior Officer from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph, and after the service, the parade will make its way back to St Peter's Hill

The order of march will be as follows: Parade Commander and Parade Warrant Officer; Standards and Escorts; Civic Party; The Royal Navy Associations; The Army Regimental Associations; The Royal Air Force Associations; Army Training Regiment, Grantham; Combined Cadet Force, King School; Army Cadet Force; Air Training Corps; Police Cadets; Public Services, Grantham College; St Johns Ambulance; British Red Cross; Scouts & Guides; Salvation Army; Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.