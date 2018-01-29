Renewed bid for Maggie statue in Grantham

A councillor is trying to bring a statue of Margaret Thatcher to Grantham, after Westminster Council refused her a place in Parliament Square.

As chairman of Grantham East Conservative branch, Ray Wootten has written to Westminster saying: “Should your planning committee reject the application to erect the 10ft statue, I am sure it would be welcomed in Grantham, either inside the museum or on display to the local public.”

He rejects claims such a statue might be vandalised, saying he recently went to Huddersfield and felt no need to attack its statue of former Labour PM Harold Wilson.

Coun Wootten, ward member for Grantham St Wulfrum’s, is now seeking support from fellow councillors. He has made similar moves before and plans to inquire what happened to previous fund-raising for a tribute to the Grantham-born politician who became the country’s first female PM.

However, wife Linda Wootten, ward member for Grantham Harrowby, warned much has to be debated, including potential cost, as she doubted Westminster Council will give away the statue.

SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke has tweeted his support: “I am sure we can find a space in Grantham should there be an offer.”

Lincrest Conservative councillor Peter Stephens also supports a statue to recognise Thatcher’s “bravery.”.

Labour councillor Charmaine Morgan said she has “no issue” with a statue inside Grantham Museum as that would be “in context” as part of a wider display and attract visitors to it. But she would oppose one outside, believing this would be “out of context.”