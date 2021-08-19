A renowned historian is coming to town for one night only to explore the country's fascination with murder.

Historian Lucy Worsley will be appearing at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham with her show 'A Very British Murder' on Wednesday, August 25, at 7.30pm after already having sold out at Stamford Arts Centre.

Lucy has already covered the history of this obsession in a BBC television series and book, exploring the history in forensic detail and examining how murder has become a form of middle-class entertainment.

Lucy Worsley set to appear at the Guildhall Arts Centre (50378415)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy at South Kesteven District Council, said: "We are delighted to attract Lucy Worsley to South Kesteven as part of the Council’s fantastic autumn arts and culture season.

"Both the Stamford Arts Centre and Guildhall Arts Centre are now running at full capacity.

"We are delighted to be welcoming audiences back to experience live shows over the coming months."

Lucy is also chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces and she has recently appeared in numerous television series, including American History's Biggest Fibs, Six Wives and Mozart's London Odyssey.