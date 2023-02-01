Plans have been submitted to create a new car park at a manor house, with proposals to re-instate a historic entrance to the estate.

The National Trust has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to create an “all-weather car park and other improvements to the infrastructure” at Belton House.

The trust also plans to create a new entry point at the Lion Gates, off Belton Lane.

The playground at Belton House will reopen this week. (39842667)

A spokesperson confirmed in October 2021 its intention to reopen the gates and no longer allow visitors to use the pedestrian access free of charge.

The gates at the rear of the estate on Belton Lane have been used for years by locals and dog walkers, many of whom were disappointed when a sign appeared about proposed plans to charge admission for non-members.

In the letter to residents this week, Ian Cooper, National Trust general manager for Lincolnshire, informed them of the application and the details involved.

Details in the letter included:

Plans to create an all-weather car park which includes installing a gravelled surface to cover the existing footprint of the visitor car park as the current “grassed surface becomes water-logged and muddy in wet weather";

EV charging points installed in the car park, with capacity for more in the future;

More accessible parking;

The existing visitor reception building will be re-purposed to serve as an access point and outdoor visitor hub, including a 'changing places' toilet;

Some roads and pathways will be returned to grass, creating new and wider walking routes;

Two in-vehicle admission points at the car park would be created. This will allow visitors to pay or show their membership cards before parking;

Proposals to re-instate the “historic entrance” at the Lion Gates, located off Belton Lane. As visitors approach the entrance, “they will see the mansion appear in its parkland setting as was originally intended".

The proposed entrance will also include a mile-long driveway to accommodate queuing traffic.

The Lion Gates at Belton House, off Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: Google (47291367)

The Lion Gates entrance, used by locals and dog walkers, has previously sparked controversy after they were closed for a number of months over safety concerns.

This was reopened again in September 2021.

The trust is working with the local parish councils and Highways England on the proposed plans.

A drop-in information day for anyone wanting more information at Belton Old School Village Hall on Wednesday, February 8, from noon until 8pm.