Work has begun to repair a bus shelter in Grantham after it was vandalised in July this year.

On Monday, October 3, work began to repair the bus shelter in front of Grantham hospital on Manthorpe Road.

The rotten wood will be stripped off, then the brick base will be rebuilt and the internal wood will be painted to "smarten the bus shelter up," said Councillor Linda Wootten.

Councillor Linda Wootten at the bus shelter in Manthorpe Road. (59757916)

Coun Wootten added: "It is good the work is being undertaken with the repair bill being picked up by the district council (South Kesteven District Council), as the shelter sits within the footprint of the hospital grounds.

"It is a well-used and loved shelter both by hospital staff, schoolchildren and the public. I am sure it can tell many a tale, as it's even been used by homeless people in the past.

The bus shelter on Manthorpe Road when it was cordoned off in July. (58099683)

"It's been in the community since 1958 and it's good it's being given a new lease of life."

The bus shelter was vandalised earlier this year in July, and it raised concerns from a number of nearby residents.