Potholes on Dysart Road under the railway bridge in Grantham are set to be repaired later this month.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that works would start on January 17 and that they would require "more significant traffic management than would be normal".

The potholes on Dysart Road under the railway bridge will be repaired from next week. (54228702)

Rowan Smith, local highways manager for Lincolnshire County Council said: "Works to repair the road are due to begin the week commencing January 17.

"To carry out these particular works does require some traffic signal switch-offs and more significant traffic management than would be normal for this type of work.

"The reason for this is because of the location of the repairs and the need to ensure the safety of the site team and road users.

“Once we have the safety elements agreed we will proceed with the works. We ask that all highways users proceed with care in the meantime.

"We thank everyone for their patience whilst the works are being completed."