Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious road traffic accident near Grantham at the weekend - that turned out to be a hoax.

Police, the fire service, an air ambulance and two ambulances attended School Lane in Croxton Kerrial on Saturday morning following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist and that one person was trapped.

Upon arriving at the scene, nothing was found and the call turned out to be a hoax.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. (42234335)

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) are urging people to 'think twice' before making a hoax call.

Senior manager for the emergency operations centre at East Midlands Ambulance Service, Alison Crowe said: “We received a call at 8.12am on 12 September to School Lane in Croxton Kerrial. The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance. The air ambulance also attended.

“The call turned out to be a hoax.

“Hoax and inappropriate calls can put people’s lives in danger by diverting resources away from genuine emergencies and delaying responses to serious or life-threatening emergency calls.

“They also place additional strain on emergency services at a time when we are dealing with a global pandemic.”

“Think - your life, or the life of someone you care about, could be put at risk by making an inappropriate or a hoax call."

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police added: "Shortly after 8am on Saturday (12 September), we received a report from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service of a collision on the A607 in Croxton Kerrial.

"However, despite the details provided, neither the vehicle or cyclist could be located.

"Attempts were made to contact the person who made the report, but were unsuccessful."