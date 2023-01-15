In 1826 the house next door to the Bee Hive public house in Castlegate was sold and its contents sold by auction, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

The report in the Grantham Journal gives us an idea of what people’s houses contained.

The report said ‘A quantity of very useful household furniture, books, &c.;

The Beehive Inn, left, in a photograph from the early 20th century. (54607775)

'Consisting of four-post and other bedsteads in various hangings, feather-beds, hair, wool, and straw mattresses, mahogany wardrobe, mahogany, oak and painted chest of drawers, mahogany, satin-wood and other dressing tables, a rose-wood library table, mahogany cabinet escritoir, mahogany bed steps, sofa and cushions, coach and cushions, mahogany dining and pembroke tables, mahogany reading and book stands, a conversation stool, fire screen, mahogany and painted clothes horses, foot and other stools, six armed and other chairs, music stool, mahogany music stand, Brussels or other carpeting, heath rugs &c, a York spinning wheel and 16lbs of spun flax, four dressing glasses, an Indian box, a tambour frame, painted tea caddy, sundry boxes of colours, fishing tackle, a set of lady’s shoemaking tools, with 5 lasts and a quantity of soles, a box of joiners tools, sets of fire irons, ash pan, and 2 high wire fenders with brass irons, 3 marble mortars, and a quantity of chamber earthenware.

The Beehive in Grantham. (61759372)

The Books consist of works on Religion, History, Botany, the Arts, the Drama &c. Also a quantity of Music and Prints’.