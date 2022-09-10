A report has revealed the most expensive streets to live on in Grantham and surrounding areas.

Varbes, which produces up-to-date UK area insights including house prices, has recorded these findings.

It reports the average house price in South Kesteven is £262,000, but many properties have sold for more than this.

House prices (13029711)

Belton Gardens is the wealthiest street in Grantham as house prices average at £546,000, nearly double the national average house price of £286,000.

This is followed by Welby Gardens, where the houses are on average £3,000 less at £543,000.

The streets with the highest average house prices that follow include Pippin Gardens at £464,000, then Goodman Close at £459,000 and Grimsthorpe Close at £432,000.

The sixth most expensive street is Southwell Close, with an average house price of £431,000 and Lord Drive at £429,000.

The eighth wealthiest street to live on is Mill Drive at £419,000 with Hadleigh Close and Dover Close both selling houses at £418,000 on average.

Varbes has also revealed the average prices of houses in surrounding villages including Allington, Ancaster, Barrowby, Castle Bytham, Caythorpe, Colsterworth, Corby Glen, Croxton Kerrial, Gonerby Hill Foot, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton and South Witham.

The highest average price for a house in a surrounding village is on Blue Cedar Grange in Barrowby, priced at £967,000 on average. This is followed by an average price of £670,000 for houses in Rectory Lane, Barrowby.

After Barrowby, the wealthiest street is Pottergate Road in Ancaster, where houses cost on average £675,000.

To see the report in full, go to www.varbes.com/property/high-end-market/grantham.

Within the last year, the average home in South Kesteven has increased by £27,000, which is more than the UK overall as nationally homes have increased by £21,000 in value.