Report sets benchmark for SKDC's carbon reduction pledge

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:50, 26 June 2020

South Kesteven District Council has reached an important milestone in its efforts to tackle climate change with the publication of an in-depth report by the internationally recognised Carbon Trust.

SKDC, with cross-party support, declared a climate emergency in September 2019 when it pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030 and become net-zero carbon as soon as viable before 2050.

The report, commissioned by SKDC, sets out the council’s carbon emissions for 2018-19, providing the benchmark against which progress will be measured.

