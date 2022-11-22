A report analysing council call handling has shown improvements from officers.

Data has shown that that South Kesteven District Council officers answered 79 per cent of calls in October, rising from an average of 71 per cent between July and September.

A report was presented to SKDC's Finance, Economic Development and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, with councillors noting a "marked improvement".

The report provided analysis of call handling within the customer service telephony system from January to October, after being requested at a previous meeting.

Between July and September, the report said that the council's customer service team saw a reduction in staffing and took on the call handing for two additional service areas, council tax and benefits.

During that period, 5,783 calls were abandoned from a total of 20,111 (29 per cent).

October saw the recruitment of more full-time staff, as well as "performance clinics", which has led to eight per cent less calls being abandoned.

Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con), leader of SKDC, said: “We want customers to be able to get hold of us. I am delighted with the work that has gone on with the team.

Councillor Philip Knowles (Ind) added: “The ultimate prize will be when people stop ringing me and saying I’ve rang the council five times and I’ve got nowhere.

"We should be as good as the best private companies who regard customers as important and try to put them through to the right place at the right time, fairly quickly."