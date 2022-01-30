Going to the gym and using the same old pieces of equipment can get boring, which is why I was fascinated when I first heard about aerial hoop, writes Grantham Journal reporter Laycie Beck.

After watching dozens of videos online I decided that it was something I needed to try for myself, and got in contact with founder of Aerial Athletica and personal trainer Victoria Spooner, who offers aerial hoop sessions at Arena Health & Fitness Gym, based in Newark.

A class can have up to four participants and usually costs £15 per hour, but Victoria offers the first two sessions for £15 in total, so it made sense to book two.

The ‘man in the moon’ position (53779283)

I was really nervous for my first aerial hoop session, and wondering what on earth I had gotten myself into.

After warming up we took to the hoops, which are large steel hoops that have been taped and then suspended from the ceiling.

What I had seen online was people gracefully pulling themselves onto the hoop; in reality this is a very different story, especially for a beginner.

Getting onto the hoop was a lot more difficult and a lot less graceful than I expected. I had to hold the base of the hoop, press one foot into it at a time before swinging my legs over and grabbing onto the sides for dear life.

The ‘mermaid’ position (53779286)

Then as Victoria likes to say, I had to 'pick the apples', which is essentially reaching up high and grabbing the sides of the hoop, slowly but surely pulling myself up.

Victoria likes to split the time on the hoop into two sections, the first being conditioning and the second is tricks.

She said: "The benefits of splitting time on the hoop into conditioning and tricks means that each person are most likely to get what they personally came for, but most importantly it ensures the correct technique and strength is being practiced and therefore eventually executed for the desired shapes.

"Those people who have done my classes know how I don’t allow shortcuts, conditioning is so important, we go the long way, don’t stay comfortable for long, we get stronger so we have strong and safe flows."

Having a go at spinning (53779289)

Conditioning involved completing exercises on the hoop, such as sit ups and pull ups, which due to my lack of upper body strength I struggled with.

However, despite not being able to lift myself up, Victoria explained how my strength would increase and that working the muscles was the main thing.

During the first session Victoria taught me two shapes; the 'man on the moon' which involved sitting in the hoop sideways and the 'mermaid' where I had to carefully balance through the hoop.

The instructions were simple, but my brain was more concerned that I was in the air, so it took a few attempts to get them right.

Before a steady cool down we had a go at spinning on the hoop, which I wasn't great at but it was fascinating watching the others.

It was harder than I expected but I really enjoyed the challenge, although my muscles were aching the next day and I did have a few ugly looking bruises on the backs of my legs.

Victoria said: "The advice I would give to beginners and those who are wanting to try aerial hoop but are unsure is always leave the class celebrating one thing.

"As a recovering perfectionist myself, something like this can be so so frustrating and if you only focus on what you can’t do yet then the fun will be knocked out of it for you."

The next session started with a warm up again and then I practised my tricks from the previous session a week before.

Attempting an upside down pose (53779295)

Victoria was really encouraging and I was able to do upside down shape, something that I never thought I would be able to do.

I didn't complete the shape in the most graceful way, as I did bash my nose and say some unladylike language on the way up, but it was an incredible achievement personally.

I even managed to do some spinning on the hoops at the end, and for the 20 seconds I could hold my body up it felt like I was flying.

We ended the session with a traditional cool down, and I reflected on how whilst it was still challenging I felt stronger and more flexible then last week, and it was a little easier to climb onto the hoop.

I still had some bruises from the second session, but not as bad as those from the first session.

I can honestly say I've never done anything like aerial hoop before in my life, and there are so many benefits to it.

Victoria added: "Not only muscular strength growth all over your body but also muscular endurance, the practice of mind-body connection, the practice of body-space awareness, upside and off the floor.

"Mentally it is humbling because it really is so hard but once you get it you feel amazing. It forces you to be patient but empowered, that we get to do amazing things with our bodies, and that’s the whole thing about circus in general - it welcomes all, all bodies.

"Even if you decide you don’t like Aerial, you will still leave with extra confidence knowing that you tried something new and awesome."

I'm not the most flexible person, and I have never done dance or gymnastics, but it's safe to say that I think these two sessions were the start of my newest hobby.