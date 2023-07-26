Home   News   Article

Grantham Journal reporter donates money to BHive Community Hub after completing Tough Mudder challenge

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 26 July 2023

After taking on a very muddy challenge, a Journal reporter has presented her money to charity.

Katie Green, a Grantham Journal reporter, and Marta Tavares, a Newark Advertiser reporter, raised £250 for their two chosen charities after completing the Tough Mudder challenge at Belvoir Castle in June.

Katie presented £125 to the BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, and Marta is set to present £125 to Newark Dementia Carers.

Left to right: Susan Swinburn, Katie Green and volunteer Rob Dixon.
Susan Swinburn, CEO of South Lincolnshire Blind Society which runs BHive, said: “We are tremendously honoured that Katie thought about us and what we are doing in the community.

“This will make a difference to local people.

Messages from those who have been helped by the BHive Community Hub in Grantham.
“It makes sure there is a safe place for people in town and they have a confidential place.”

Katie said she was “delighted” she could raise this money.

She added: “I am able through my job to cover a lot of what BHive does for the community and I am so happy I was able to raise this money to help them myself.”

