Homes in Barrowby were evacuated this afternoon after reports of an unexploded bomb.

In the last few minutes police have said this is a false alarm.

People living within 100 metres of the reported bomb found in a garden in Low Road were evacuated and the road was closed.

The road has now been opened and people have been allowed back to their homes.

A bomb disposal team had been called to the village.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We can confirm that this is not an unexploded bomb and there is no risk to the public. The road closures are being removed and residents are able to return to their homes."