Police have confirmed reports of anti-social behaviour in Grantham from youths.

A resident of Park Road, Grantham, has reported youths knocking on windows late at night for many weeks.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I am a resident on Park Road and over the past few weeks/months youths have been running past my house and banging on my window.

"I know neighbours have been experiencing similar, with either windows or their doors being knocked on. It seems to be getting more regular, happening almost every night during the Christmas period.

"[On Monday] at 8.30pm, my window was knocked that hard I thought it was going to smash, it woke my son up who was asleep upstairs who is now very scared at the disturbance."

A police spokesperson said: "Incident 266 of January 4 refers to anti-social behaviour where a group of youths have reportedly been knocking on windows late at night in Park Road, Grantham.

"The neighbourhood policing team are aware."