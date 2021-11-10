A planning application has been submitted to convert and extend an outbuilding to form a dwelling and hair salon.

The changes would be made to an outbuilding and residential garden situated to the rear of Dove House on Lime Grove, Grantham.

This would include the outbuilding being extended and converted into a two bedroom dwelling, as well as a hair salon.

Credit: Mike Sibthorp Planning, Outbuilding Proposed Plan And Elevations Plan (52942857)

The extension would use the same brick and clay pantiles as the existing building so that it matches.

In addition to the building changes, the plan also requires a new access driveway for the hair salon and the addition of four car parking spaces to the site.