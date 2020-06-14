Four hedgehogs are thriving at a rescue centre after being discovered at a Grantham school.

The mother hedgehog and her three hoglets, dubbed Cardamon (mum), Cinnamon, Clove and Cumin, were found at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy last week and taken in by Janet Peto at Hedgehog Welfare, Foston.

She said: “They are growing up fast and have put on lots of weight. Cardamon is a wonderful mum and still being very protective of her hoglets.”